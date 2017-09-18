Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Showbiz

‘It’ still on top of global box office

Monday September 18, 2017
05:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Organiser cans KL beer fest citing ‘political sensitivity’Organiser cans KL beer fest citing ‘political sensitivity’

Why India says some Rohingya are serious security threatWhy India says some Rohingya are serious security threat

Rooney sorry for ‘unforgivable lack of judgment’Rooney sorry for ‘unforgivable lack of judgment’

The Edit: ‘Kingsman 2’ clip introduces Tatum’s characterThe Edit: ‘Kingsman 2’ clip introduces Tatum’s character

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The horror film grossed US$120.3 million during its second week in theatres worldwide. — AFP pic The horror film grossed US$120.3 million during its second week in theatres worldwide. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — The movie, based on Stephen King’s book It, is still holding on to the top spot in the global box office. In its second week in theatres, the horror film grossed US$120.3 million (RM503.8 million).

Since opening (September 8 in North America), Pennywise the creepy clown has already grossed US$371.3 million.

Boosted by its release in China, War for the Planet of the Apes returns to the box office top three, taking second place after grossing US$63.2 million this weekend, bringing the film’s total grosses to US$433.7 million.

In third place, action movie American Assassin, based on the book of the same name by Vince Flynn, comes a fair way behind, grossing US$21 million.

Global box office, September 17, 2017:

1. It US$120.3 million

2. War for the Planet of the Apes US$63.2 million

3. American Assassin US$21 million

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming US$16.9 million

5. Mother! US$13.5 million

6. American Made US$12 million

7. The Hitman’s Bodyguard US$7.6 million

8. Dunkirk US$7 million

9. Annabelle: Creation US$6.7 million

10. Cars 3 US$6.2 million — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline