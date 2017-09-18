‘It’ still on top of global box office

The horror film grossed US$120.3 million during its second week in theatres worldwide. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — The movie, based on Stephen King’s book It, is still holding on to the top spot in the global box office. In its second week in theatres, the horror film grossed US$120.3 million (RM503.8 million).

Since opening (September 8 in North America), Pennywise the creepy clown has already grossed US$371.3 million.

Boosted by its release in China, War for the Planet of the Apes returns to the box office top three, taking second place after grossing US$63.2 million this weekend, bringing the film’s total grosses to US$433.7 million.

In third place, action movie American Assassin, based on the book of the same name by Vince Flynn, comes a fair way behind, grossing US$21 million.

Global box office, September 17, 2017:

1. It US$120.3 million

2. War for the Planet of the Apes US$63.2 million

3. American Assassin US$21 million

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming US$16.9 million

5. Mother! US$13.5 million

6. American Made US$12 million

7. The Hitman’s Bodyguard US$7.6 million

8. Dunkirk US$7 million

9. Annabelle: Creation US$6.7 million

10. Cars 3 US$6.2 million — AFP-Relaxnews