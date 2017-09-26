Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

‘It’ sequel gets 2019 release date

Tuesday September 26, 2017
Bill Skarsgard plays the dreaded clown Pennywise in 'It'. — AFP pic Bill Skarsgard plays the dreaded clown Pennywise in 'It'. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Pennywise aka the creepy clown from It will be back to terrorise us yet again.

According to reports, a sequel to Stephen King’s super popular adaptation has been announced by Warner Bros yesterday. The horror blockbuster follow-up has been given a release of September 6, 2019.

The sequel will reportedly revisit the characters 27 years later, when they return to deal with Pennywise for good.

It has already shattered numerous box office records since its release and is currently the all-time highest-grossing horror movie (not accounting for inflation).

