‘It’ scares off competition in tight box office race

‘It’ was back at number one in its fourth week in cinemas, industry estimates showed Sunday. — Picture courtesy of ‘It’LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — It was knocked into second place last week — but as Halloween approaches, freaky box office sensation It was back at number one in its fourth week in cinemas, industry estimates showed yesterday.

Starring Bill Skarsgard as a creepy clown who terrorizes a sleepy Maine town, It — the highest-grossing horror movie of all time — earned US$17.3 million (RM73 million), according to Exhibitor Relations.

That is some US$12.4 million less than last week’s US$29.7 million takings — but still enough for the top spot, bringing total earnings to a colossal US$291.1 million.

Close behind in the tight race for number one was Universal’s newly-released American Made, which raked in US$17 million.

Starring Tom Cruise, American Made tells the story of a commercial airline pilot recruited to carry out reconnaissance missions over South America for the CIA.

Espionage comedy — and last week’s number one — Kingsman: The Golden Circle came in at number three, also with takings of US$17 million.

With a star-studded cast featuring Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and even Elton John, Kingsman sees a British spy organisation join forces with its American counterpart to take on a new global threat.

But despite its A-list lineup, it took less than half of last week’s US$39 million earnings.

Sitting comfortably in fourth place, having rung up US$12 million, was animation The Lego Ninjago Movie — the third instalment of Warner Bros.’ The Lego Movie franchise.

Sony’s remake of horror film Flatliners did just that in its first week in theatres, earning an anti-climactic US$6.7 million.

Originally released in 1990, Flatliners follows five medical students who try to find out if there is life after death by conducting experiments that cause near-death experiences.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Battle Of The Sexes (US$3.4 million)

American Assassin (US$3.3 million)

Home Again (US$1.7 million)

Til Death Do Us Part (US$1.5 million)

Mother! (US$1.4 million) — AFP-Relaxnews