It makes me want to vomit, says Paris Jackson of controversial ‘Urban Myths’ (VIDEO)

Thursday January 12, 2017
12:31 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Yesterday, we pondered how the internet will react to a white man, actor Joseph Fiennes, playing the role of the late singer Michael Jackson in Sky Arts’ Urban Myths.

Well folks, today, we found out that the outrage is much closer to home as his family has spoken out over Fiennes’ portrayal of the King of Pop.

The late singer’s 18-year-old daughter Paris Jackson hit out on Twitter, saying that she is “so incredibly offended by it” and that “it honestly makes me want to vomit”.

Joseph Fiennes (left) plays Michael Jackson while Stockard Channing plays Elizabeth Taylor in ‘Urban Myths’. — Picture via YouTube/Sky ArtsJoseph Fiennes (left) plays Michael Jackson while Stockard Channing plays Elizabeth Taylor in ‘Urban Myths’. — Picture via YouTube/Sky Arts

She also slammed the British comedy show’s portrayal of her godmother Elizabeth Taylor, played by Stockard Channing, writing, “it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well”.

“where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal”, she wrote in a series of tweets aimed at the show.

Taj Jackson, MJ’s nephew, also tweeted his reaction to the Urban Myths trailer, writing, “Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect.”

Jackson, who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 after an overdose of the sedative propofol, had the medical condition vitiligo that lightened the colour of his skin.

However, Fiennes’ casting provoked outrage from fans when it was announced last year, despite what he said in defence of his role in the show, and it looks like the Jackson family is also livid. How long will the whitewashing continue?

