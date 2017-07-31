It looks like ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ will feature a post-credits scene

Still from 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Entertainment/Youtube.com LOS ANGELES, July 31 — To stay or not to stay in the cinema after Thor: Ragnarok has played? Well, the answer is yes, there are post-credits scenes in the movie.

Post-credits scenes have become a staple for blockbusters these days with many even looking forward to it as it offers more insight into the story and the characters.

Collider quoted actress Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the film, as saying at the recent San Diego Comic Con that the film’s post-credits scene were filmed during its recent reshoots.

“Dude, we killed it. I mean hopefully. We did so many setups, and also what was so exciting is you could see like at the end of the day it would get cut in.

“There’s two characters in the film that potentially have a fight scene, and some of the reshoots were just adding. So it wasn’t like reshooting stuff, a lot of it was just additional photography or like shooting tags which may or may not have included cameos from elsewhere.”

It certainly sounds promising, but we’ll have to wait till November 3 for the release of Thor: Ragnarok to find out exactly who she is referring to.