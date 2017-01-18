Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:13 am GMT+8

Isabelle Huppert adds French honour to list of acting awards

Isabelle Huppert arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picIsabelle Huppert arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, Jan 18 — Fresh off her Golden Globe win, actress Isabelle Huppert was honoured for her promotion of French cinema around the world in Paris on Monday.

Huppert accepted her award from Unifrance, the organisation that promotes French cinema worldwide, at the Ministry of Culture after returning from Los Angeles where she won the Golden Globe award for best actress for her work in Elle.

Though the film was snubbed in the best foreign-language category at this year’s Academy Awards, Huppert is nominated for best actress, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Huppert is also nominated for a Cesar Award, the French equivalent of the Oscars. — AFP-Relaxnews

