Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Is this eight-hour sheep epic ‘the dullest movie ever’?

Thursday July 20, 2017
07:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Jun Hoong wins Malaysia’s first ever diving gold medal in BudapestJun Hoong wins Malaysia’s first ever diving gold medal in Budapest

The Edit: Is this sheep epic ‘the dullest movie ever’?The Edit: Is this sheep epic ‘the dullest movie ever’?

The Edit: Gucci launches mobile travel app for the stylish touristsThe Edit: Gucci launches mobile travel app for the stylish tourists

Saudi palace coup story denied as ‘untrue nonsense’Saudi palace coup story denied as ‘untrue nonsense’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Screengrab from a YouTube video of 'Baa Baa Land'.Screengrab from a YouTube video of 'Baa Baa Land'.LONDON, July 20 — An eight-hour, slow-motion film with no actors, dialogue or narrative, and branded the dullest movie ever made by one of its own producers, is looking for an audience that wants to count sheep.

Or at least watch them.

Baa Baa Land consists entirely of slow-motion shots of sheep in a field. The film was shot in Essex, England, and was produced by the founders of a digital meditation app, Calm.

“We don’t expect it to break box-office records but believe there is at least a niche audience for it”, Michael Acton Smith, one of the film’s executive producers and a co-founder of Calm said in a statement.

“We’re in discussion about US and wider distribution and in talks with an American TV channel”, he said.

Producer Peter Freedman, said in a statement that he believed it could be the dullest film ever, adding: “We hope that audiences will, too”.

“Baa Baa Land”, is the latest example of the niche genre called slow cinema, which is known for long takes and little or no dialog or narrative.

Whether counting celluloid sheep will appeal to audiences remains to be seen, but British TV viewers have shown some enthusiasm for the genre before.

In 2015, the BBC Four television channel broadcast, All Aboard! The Sleigh Ride, a two-hour, dialogue-free film showing reindeer pulling a sleigh used by indigenous peoples in northern Norway, shot from the view of the driver.

The film is scheduled to premiere on an as-yet unannounced date in September at London’s Prince Charles Cinema. — Reuters 

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline