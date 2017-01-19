Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:35 pm GMT+8

Is the ‘Running Man’ cast coming to Malaysia on farewell tour?

Thursday January 19, 2017
11:07 AM GMT+8

‘Running Man’ is a reality-variety show where the MCs and guests complete missions at a landmark to win the race. It will officially end in February. — Handout via TheHive.Asia‘Running Man’ is a reality-variety show where the MCs and guests complete missions at a landmark to win the race. It will officially end in February. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The cast of popular South Korean variety show Running Man will be going on their very last tour to meet their fans in Asia!

The variety show which has been running for the last seven years will feature cast members Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Ji Suk-jin, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo, in the Asia tour.

The tour will last until the end of March and will include countries and cities such as Malaysia, Taipei, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Australia and China.

According to Discover KL, Taiwan and Macao will be the first two stops of the tour while Malaysia will be one of the final stops.

Running Man is a reality-variety show where the MCs and guests complete missions at a landmark to win the race.

The show is very popular among Hallyu fans, having been ‘fansubbed’ into some languages by international audiences, such as English, Spanish, French, Italian, Thai, Vietnamese, and more.

The show has made it to the list of Business Insider’s 20 TV Shows of 2016, at No. 9.

More details of the Running Man Fan Meeting 2017 tour will be announced soon, so stay tuned! — TheHive.Asia

