Is it all over between Amber and Elon?

Amber Heard took to Instagram to share this snap of herself with Elon Musk at dinner together in Australia.LOS ANGELES, Aug 6 — It looks like Amber Heard has been unlucky in love again. After dating billionaire SpaceX boss Elon Musk for about a year, it has been reported that Musk has pulled the plug on the relationship.

A source was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying, “It’s all over between Amber and Elon and she’s devastated.”

The source further added that Musk ended their relationship a week ago. “He’d heard certain things about her behaviour that didn’t sit well with him. Amber can be very manipulative and selfish. Elon's back in LA while she's licking her wounds in Australia.”

The split comes as a shock as the actress had as recently as April posted an image of her and Musk with a huge lipstick stain on his cheek.

However, a spokesman for the billionaire had no comment on the story.