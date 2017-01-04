Is China the last hope for box office flop ‘Passengers’?

Cast members Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt pose at the premiere of ‘Passengers’ in Los Angeles December 15, 2016. — Reuters picBEIJING, Jan 4 — Sony has revealed a Chinese launch date for its latest space movie, Passengers.

The sci-fi romance, starring Chris Platt and Jennifer Lawrence, is set to hit the nation’s theatres on January 13, Variety reports.

Directed by Morten Tyldum, Passengers tells the tale of two passengers, Aurora Lane and Jim Preston, on a 120-year journey through space. They are woken from their state of artificial stasis 90 years too early, putting them and thousands of others on board in danger.

The film debuted in the US on December 21. — AFP-Relaxnews