Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Is Ariana Grande teaming up with John Legend for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ duet?

Wednesday January 11, 2017
04:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?

Chemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facilityChemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facility

Late Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrowLate Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrow

The Edit: Less salt in diet would save livesThe Edit: Less salt in diet would save lives

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ariana Grande arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. Will Grande be teaming up with crooner John Legend for a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ duet? ― Reuters picAriana Grande arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. Will Grande be teaming up with crooner John Legend for a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ duet? ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Speculations are rife that pop singer Ariana Grande and singer-songwriter John Legend may be teaming up for a duet for Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

The 24-year-old singer teased fans on her Instagram account by posting a selfie of herself wearing headsets in a recording studio and while she divulged no details in the caption, she tagged Legend and the Beauty and the Beast Instagram account, which then reposted her shot.

 

🥀

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

The actual song has yet to be revealed, but it may be the famous Tale as Old as Time track originally sung by Celine Dion and Peobo Bryson.

It’s not new for singers to take on Disney songs for the end credits of the movies, with Christina Aguilera’s version of Reflection in Mulan, Demi Lovato singing Let It Go for Frozen, and the abovementioned Dion-Bryson duet.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline