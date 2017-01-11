Is Ariana Grande teaming up with John Legend for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ duet?

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Speculations are rife that pop singer Ariana Grande and singer-songwriter John Legend may be teaming up for a duet for Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

The 24-year-old singer teased fans on her Instagram account by posting a selfie of herself wearing headsets in a recording studio and while she divulged no details in the caption, she tagged Legend and the Beauty and the Beast Instagram account, which then reposted her shot.

The actual song has yet to be revealed, but it may be the famous Tale as Old as Time track originally sung by Celine Dion and Peobo Bryson.

It’s not new for singers to take on Disney songs for the end credits of the movies, with Christina Aguilera’s version of Reflection in Mulan, Demi Lovato singing Let It Go for Frozen, and the abovementioned Dion-Bryson duet.