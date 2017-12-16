First trailer for Netflix’s Jack Black starrer ‘The Polka King’ is out (VIDEO)

Jack Black will star alongside Jenny Slate in the film, which makes a Netflix debut in January.

Black plays the titular role of Jan Lewan, a charismatic Polish immigrant who comes to America in the 1980s, starts a polka band, and quickly finds success, becoming the “King of Pennsylvania Polka”. Then he cooks up a Ponzi scheme to steal money from his mostly elderly fans.

Jenny Slate plays Marla, Lewan’s wife. The cast also includes Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, J.B. Smoove and Willie Garson.

The Netflix original film is based on the documentary The Man Who Would Be Polka King by directors John Mikulak and Joshua Von Brown, which told the real-life story of singer Jan Lewan.

The Polka King debuted at the Sundance Film Festival 2017 and will be released on Netflix on January 12, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews