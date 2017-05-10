‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race’ teaser features Nazis and dinosaurs (VIDEO)

VIENNA, May 10 — The teaser trailer for cult hit Iron Sky is out!

The original Finnish-German-Australian comic sci-fi action film was released in 2012, and the sequel looks just about as over-the-top as the original film.

Set 20 years after the events of the first movie, Iron Sky: The Coming Race features the former Nazi Moonbase as the last refuge of mankind after a devastating nuclear war on Earth.

A scene from the teaser trailer of ‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race’. — Picture via Facebook/Iron Sky In this new adventure, a secret buried deep under the wasteland remains of Earth could either save the last of humanity, or destroy it once and for all.

According to the synopsis, the truth behind the creation of mankind will be revealed when an old enemy leads the heroes on an adventure into the Hollow Earth. To save humanity they must fight the Vril, an ancient shape-shifting reptilian race, and their army of dinosaurs.