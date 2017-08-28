IRB given until Feb 15 to file petition for actor Shaheizy Sam’s bankruptcy

Shaheizy Sam Abdul Samad (right) married Siti Nur Syatilla Amirol Melvin last year. ― Malay Mail picSHAH ALAM, Aug 28 — The High Court here today gave the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) until Feb 15 next year to file a creditor's petition to proceed with a bankruptcy case against actor Shaheizy Sam Abd Samad.

Mohamad Ezmeer Zulkarnaen Asnizar, appearing for the IRB, said the date was fixed by the court’s Assistant Registrar Siti Surieyati Mohamed Yusoff in her chambers today.

“The court ordered the IRB to file a creditor’s petition to initiate court proceedings against Shaheizy Sam.

“After the creditor's petition is filed, the court will fix a date to hear the case,” he said when met by reporters after the proceeding at the Shah Alam High Court.

He said at today's proceeding, Shaheizy Sam, 34, was represented by lawyer Syafinah Taib.

The IRB had previously said its move to advertise the actor's bankruptcy notice in the newspapers was done according to set procedures.

IRB Media Relations chief executive officer Masrun Maslim was reported as saying the notice was published after the board had obtained the court's approval.

However, Shaheizy Sam, in a statement to the media said he was unaware of his bankruptcy status, adding that he did not receive any warning notice prior to the publication. — Bernama