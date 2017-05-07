Massive fan turnout for Donnie Yen in Kuching

Donnie Yen takes a group selfie with fans during an appearance at the Asean International Film Festival and Awards 2017 in Kuching May 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, May 7 — Like the passion and commitment that goes in learning and excelling in martial arts, young people must adapt similar qualities to be successful in whatever they intend to do, including in film making.

This advice comes from none other that internationally-renowned Hong Kong martial arts movie star Donnie Yen.

He recalled that when he first played the role of the legendary ‘wing chun’ martial arts teacher Ip Man in the Ip Man movie, he knew little about the ‘wing chun’ style of martial arts, specifically featured in the international blockbuster.

“However, I spent over six months studying this style. I was fortunate because I have very strong foundation in many different styles of martial arts... therefore, I was able to understand ‘wing chun’ a lot faster and the Ip Man films became one of the most popular and successful Chinese action series,” he said.

Yen said this at a press conference yesterday when asked for his advice for Malaysia’s youth to be successful in whatever career paths they chose.

The star of several blockbuster martial arts movies is in Sarawak to attend the three-day, Asean International Film Festival and Awards 2017 which ends here tonight.

Yen said with the advancement and accessibility of technology, film making could be done by anyone using even smart phones.

On the Ip Man films, he said shooting for the next and fourth instalment of the martial arts series would begin filming in March next year.

“My director, Wilson Yip has told me the direction he wanted for this coming film, However, I do not think it is fair to the audience or my director if I share the inside story now.

“Let it be a surprise for all Ip Man fans to find out for themselves.”

On his role in the latest Star War film, he said it was at the insistence of his son who wanted him to act in the movie.

“I was initially sceptical of having to fly to London and spend five months of shooting there. But then you may only get to star in a Star Wars film, once in your life,” he added, noting it had been one of his most amazing experiences in his 30 years of film-making.

On Kuching, Yen described it as a wonderful city with very friendly people and would suggest to his director on the possibility of making a film in the state.

He said there was not much difference in making films in Asia or in Hollywood.

“But in Hollywood, the money is greater but this can work against you as there are too many decision makers.

“The language and budget will be different but they all boil down to telling stories and about emotions,” he noted.

Yen, who confesses to adoring the durian fruit said he would consider visiting the state again in the near-future, more as a tourist rather than a film star where his freedom was restricted out of security concerns. — Bernama