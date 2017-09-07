International trailer serves up more footage from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Here’s a new international trailer for highly anticipated Thor: Ragnarok which gives us even more footage and all the action that awaits in the film.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi and it stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Thor’s world is about to explode in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe. To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avenger: The Incredible Hulk!”

Thor: Ragnarok is set for release on November 3.

Still from 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer [HD]. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Entertainment/Youtube.com