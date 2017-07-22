Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

‘Inhumans’ gets a fleshed-out trailer (VIDEO)

Tools

LOS ANGELES, July 22 — San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has been a wealth of trailers as usual and if you’ve been looking forward to the Inhumans, the latest trailer is already trending online.

Actor Iwan Rheon (left), seen here with Zoe Grisedale, is joining Marvel’s ‘Inhumans’. — AFP picActor Iwan Rheon (left), seen here with Zoe Grisedale, is joining Marvel’s ‘Inhumans’. — AFP picThe show has gotten criticism for what looked like lacklustre costumes and effects. With the new trailer, that criticism is somewhat addressed as it looks a lot more polished than the recent publicity photos.

For fans of Marvel’s Agents of Shield, the Inhumans will be familiar – being very much part of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe highlighted on the show. Inhumans will be premiering

