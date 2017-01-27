Incubus up ante on new album speculation

Michael Einziger with Incubus, Live Nation Celebration of National Concert Day, May 2015. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 27 — Experienced alt-rock band Incubus is preparing its fanbase for a new album as lead guitarist Mike Einziger confesses his impatience in keeping new songs under wraps, for now.

The last of seven studio albums came in 2011 for Incubus, which formed in 1991 and released its first long player in 1995, racking up 13 million sales worldwide and two US double Platinums in the meantime.

Perhaps bearing in mind that 2001’s acoustic-powered Drive was the band’s breakout hit, Einziger told Twitter followers “This new album is not mellow.”

“I apologize for teasing everyone. It’s driving me crazy too...I literally cannot wait to play all these songs for you!”

Said tweets were republished by Incubus’s official account, just as it had with Einziger’s previous message mid-January: “Soooooo close!!! Album and Tour announcements coming very soon!!!” — AFP-Relaxnews