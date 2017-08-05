Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Imagining a Bachelorette TV show with Asians for a change VIDEO)

Saturday August 5, 2017
04:49 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 — The Bachelor and Bachelorette TV shows have been slammed for lacking diversity. In a hilarious parody of the situation, WWong Fu Productions imagines a ‘Bachelorette’ TV show with Asian men for a change. — Pic courtesy of Wong Fu ProductionsWong Fu Productions imagines a ‘Bachelorette’ TV show with Asian men for a change. — Pic courtesy of Wong Fu Productionsong Fu Productions has come up with its own Asian Bachelorette where you get to choose from a lineup of all Asian men.

Asian men tend to get a raw deal in Hollywood, with most relegated to supporting roles or, as is the norm, having to deal with Caucasian actors playing Asian.

It’s a little too bad Asian Bachelorette isn’t real, but who knows? Maybe that change in time. In the meantime, enjoy the parody.

