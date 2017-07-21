Illusionist Criss Angel gets Hollywood star, says inspired by Houdini

Actor Gary Oldman, illusionist Criss Angel, magician Lance Burton, mixed martial arts athlete and actor Randy Couture attend a ceremony honouring Angel with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, July 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 21 — Illusionist Criss Angel received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame yesterday, saying he drew inspiration from another famous magician, Harry Houdini.

“It’s unbelievable. Houdini died in 1926 and this star will remain here for as long as this planet is here,” Angel said during a ceremony in Los Angeles.

“You realise that all of these people that are on this street are just like you and me, except they worked their ass off”, Angel said, standing on the star-studded boulevard.

Born Christopher Sarantakos, Angel earned his fame on the 2005 A&E Network show Mindfreak with an act that included walking on water, levitating and being set on fire.

In one memorable performance, Angel floated more than 150 metres above the Luxury casino’s pyramid in Las Vegas. Angel was named Magician of the Century by the International Magicians Society in 2010.

Starting out dressed in gothic outfits, with long, black hair and black nail polish and make-up, Angel has since mellowed his image.

“The man who I have come to know is a kind, gracious soul, beyond generous with his time and who is on an unending mission to give back,” said British actor Gary Old man.

Magician Lance Burton and Ultimate Fighting Championship (CFC) fighter Randy Couture were among others who turned out to honour Angel at the ceremony. — Reuters