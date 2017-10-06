Iggy Azalea reportedly sued for not paying US$300,000 credit card debt

Rapper Iggy Azalea arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 6 —It’s never good to get maxed out when it comes to our credit cards or we might just find ourselves in trouble like how Iggy Azalea currently is for her unpaid bills.

The rapper is apparently being sued by American Express for nearly US$300,000 (RM1.27 million) in unpaid credit card bills on a card that was issued to her at least two years ago.

The exact figure according to E! News stands at US$299,147.81, almost US$250,000 more than her card’s limit.

The lawsuit is seeking the full amount owed as well as legal fees. Neither Azalea nor her reps have released a statement on the matter as yet.