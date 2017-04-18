iflix introduces its first original production, ‘Oi, Jaga Mulut!’

The stand-up comedy show will be recorded live from May 1 to 3, 2017 at TREC KL. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Following the footsteps of American streaming media Netflix, Malaysian subscription video-on-demand service iflix is set to produce its first ever original series titled Oi, Jaga Mulut! (translated as: “Hey, watch your mouth!”)

The show is an original stand-up comedy show with an ensemble of the sharpest tongues tackling taboos, smashing boundaries and pushing local comedy to a whole new level — it is going to be all fun and laughter!

Set to be hosted by Haniff Hamzah, the show shall feature more than 20 local comedians including Papi Zak, Joanne Kam, Keren Bala Devan, Sim Tong, Botak, Justin Heyes and more.

The stand-up comedy show will be recorded live from May 1 to 3, 2017 at TREC KL, and iflix welcomes viewers to be part of the recording as the admission ticket can be obtained for free via their official site.

The seats are super limited, so to secure your invites, log on to iflix.komedi.my. — TheHive.Asia