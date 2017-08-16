Idris Elba tries to give Jessica Chastain the upper hand in ‘Molly’s Game’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Following yesterday’s teaser, here’s the first full trailer for Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game.

The film sees Jessica Chastain play an Olympic-class skier who finds herself the target of an FBI investigation after a twist of fate leads her to run a high-stakes, international poker game.

Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Brian d’Arcy James, Chris O’Dowd, Bill Camp, Graham Greene, Claire Rankin, Joe Keery, and Jeremy Strong also star in the film.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Molly’s Game is the true story of Molly Bloom a beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defence lawyer Charlie Jaffey (Elba), who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.”

Molly’s Game is set for release on November 22.

A screengrab from ‘Molly’s Game’ that stars Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner among others.