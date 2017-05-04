Idris Elba must stop Matthew McConaughey from reaching the ‘Dark Tower’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 4 — Sony Pictures has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming action blockbuster Dark Tower, starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

The film — an adaptation of the Stephen King series of the same name — sees Elba and McConaughey cast opposite each other as Roland Deschain or “The Gunslinger” and the vicious sorcerer Walter Padick, also known as “The Man in Black”, arch-enemies who are on a mission to reach a mythic tower that stands as the hub, the nexus point, for two worlds.

The clip also introduces the audience to Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) an 11-year-old boy who unravels the mystery of another dimension called Mid-World, and eventually teams up with Elba’s “The Gunslinger” character in his quest to try and reach the “Dark Tower” before “The Man in Black” destroys it.

The movie has been directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 4 (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from ‘Dark Tower’ that stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.