Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Idris Elba, Kate Winslet try to survive in ‘The Mountain Between Us’ (VIDEO)

Thursday September 14, 2017
12:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Rebel Wilson’s landmark defamation win will go to charityThe Edit: Rebel Wilson’s landmark defamation win will go to charity

The Edit: Praising kids for being smart may promote cheatingThe Edit: Praising kids for being smart may promote cheating

One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shootingOne dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting

Fire breaks out at Islamic school, 24 killed (VIDEO)Fire breaks out at Islamic school, 24 killed (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — Here is a new clip from upcoming thriller The Mountain Between Us that stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

In the film, Elba plays a surgeon while Winslet is a photojournalist who find themselves stranded in the wilderness after the plane they hire to ferry them back home crashes in the mountains. 

The synopsis of the film reads: “Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection in order to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realise help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction.”

The film also stars Beau Bridges and Dermot Mulroney.

The Mountain Between Us is set for release on October 20.

A screengrab from ‘The Mountain Between Us’ that stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.A screengrab from ‘The Mountain Between Us’ that stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline