Idris Elba, Kate Winslet must survive in ‘The Mountain Between Us’ (VIDEO)

Sunday September 24, 2017
01:28 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Check out this new featurette for upcoming thriller The Mountain Between Us that stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

Elba plays a surgeon while Winslet is a photojournalist who find themselves shockingly stranded in the wilderness after the plane they hire to ferry them back home crashes in the mountains.

The film also stars Beau Bridges and Dermot Mulroney.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection in order to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realise help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction.”

The Mountain Between Us is set for release on October 20.    

A screengrab from the ‘The Mountain Between Us’ that stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.A screengrab from the ‘The Mountain Between Us’ that stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

