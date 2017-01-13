Idris Elba auctions off a date with himself

Idris Elba poses as he arrives for the UK premiere of ‘100 Streets’ at BFI Southbank in London November 8, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 13 — Luther and The Wire actor Idris Elba has offered fans a chance to “pound my yams” during a date with him to raise money for an African charity.

“Hi there. Idris Elba here. I’d like you to be my Valentine. That’s right love, just you and me, no one else around, just us,” he said in an online video.

The British star of west African origin is offering a fan and their guest a chance to share a meal with him at his undisclosed favourite restaurant.

“Once we’re feeling comfortable, we can order whatever your heart desires,” he says, quaffing champagne.

“Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak. Pepper soup and fufu. That’s an African dish and you pound the yams. And you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams.

“And for dessert, you can have whatever you want, and I mean whatever you want.”

Bidding on the Omaze website ends on February 14, with the proceeds going to the W.E Can Lead charity, which works to empower and educate girls throughout Africa. — AFP-Relaxnews