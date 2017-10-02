Idris Elba actually auditioned for Gaston in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Actor Idris Elba arrives with his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at the premiere of the film ‘The Mountain Between Us’ at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto Canada, September 10, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Idris Elba has revealed that he actually auditioned for a part in Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

So which character do you think he was eyeing? Well, Elba revealed in a recent interview with People that he was interested in playing Gaston.

“I honestly love musicals. I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston.

“I called and said, ‘Listen, I want in!’ So somewhere they have a tape of me singing.”

As for whether he resents Luke Evans for getting the role instead, Elba had this to say: “No, only a little bit. No! I love you Luke, you know that.”

While Beauty and the Beast scored big at the box office we can’t help but wonder what it would have been like if Elba had been part of it!