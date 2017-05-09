Last updated -- GMT+8

Iconic Hollywood star Errol Flynn’s biopic begins filming

Tuesday May 9, 2017
07:26 AM GMT+8

Picture taken 10 April 1956 of American film actor Errol Flynn (1909-59) upon his arrival at London airport. — AFP picPicture taken 10 April 1956 of American film actor Errol Flynn (1909-59) upon his arrival at London airport. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 9 — Production has commenced on an action biopic based on the early life of actor Errol Flynn, with Thomas Cocquerel tapped to play the legendary Hollywood screen star.

The film, which is now shooting on the Gold Coast in Australia, portrays Flynn as a young man whose magnetism inspires a rag-tag team of friends to set sail in search of elusive New Guinea gold — “before all the fame, wealth and women” (viaThe Hollywood Reporter).

Titled In Like Flynn, the movie will also star Corey Large, William Moseley, Clive Standen, Callan Mulvey, Isabel Lucas, Nathalie Kelly, David Wenham and Dan Fogler, and is slated for release in 2018.

Highlander director Russell Mulcahy is on board to direct, from a screenplay by Corey Large, Steve Albert, Luke Flynn, Flynn’s grandson, and Alexander Djamirze. — AFP-Relaxnews

