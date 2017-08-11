Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed welcome a baby girl with a unique name

LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 — Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have welcomed their first child together.
According to reports, the couple are now proud parents to baby girl Bodhi Soleli, who was born on July 25. They announced the pregnancy in May via Instagram.
Somerhalder and Reed first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together in July 2014. They got engaged six months later in January 2015 before tying the knot in April the same year.
Reed is known for her role in Twilight and Somerhalder for The Vampire Diaries.
Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you... Love Your parents