Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed welcome a baby girl with a unique name

Friday August 11, 2017
12:30 PM GMT+8

Ian Somerhalder poses as he arrives at the 2016 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California, February 28, 2016. — AFP picIan Somerhalder poses as he arrives at the 2016 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California, February 28, 2016. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 11 — Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have welcomed their first child together.

According to reports, the couple are now proud parents to baby girl Bodhi Soleli, who was born on July 25. They announced the pregnancy in May via Instagram.

Somerhalder and Reed first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together in July 2014. They got engaged six months later in January 2015 before tying the knot in April the same year.

Reed is known for her role in Twilight and Somerhalder for The Vampire Diaries.

 

