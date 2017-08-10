I was fat-shamed by male co-star, says Chloe Grace Moretz

While she didn’t reveal who it was, Moretz let on that the actor was in his mid 20s — while she was 15 at the time. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Chloe Grace Moretz has described for the first time being fat-shamed on set by one of her male co-stars.

The 20-year-old Kick-Ass star told Variety that the unnamed actor who played her love interest told her he would “never date her in real life” because “you’re too big for me”.

“It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set,” she confessed.

“I went bawling to my brother and he was like, ‘what happened?’. And I was like, ‘He told me I was too big’. My brother was so angry.

“I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard. It just makes you realise that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me.

“You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark.”

Perhaps due to such personal experiences, Moretz is no fan of fat shaming as an incident earlier this summer showed.

She issued a statement to say she was “appalled and angry” about a billboard advert for her movie Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, which suggested being overweight made you less beautiful.