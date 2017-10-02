‘I Love the 90s’ tour arrives in UK with Vanilla Ice, Coolio (VIDEO)

LONDON, Oct 2 — After a successful run in the US, a 90s-inspired series of concerts have arrived in the UK. “I Love the 90s” opened its UK tour-leg on Friday at the SSE Arena Wembley in London.

Actor and singer Vanilla Ice headlined the night of nostalgia alongside rapper Coolio, female rap group Salt N Pepa, Young MC, Color Me Badd and Tone Loc.

Screengrab of Vanilla Ice from the Reuters video on 'I Love the 90s' concert in UK.Fans were dressed for the occasion and sang along to famous 90's tunes including Ice Ice Baby, Gangsta's Paradise and Push It.

Actor, singer and reality star Vanilla Ice spoke to Reuters before the concert saying he doesn't have any regrets in life. “I Love the 90s tour” goes to Scotland, Ireland, Bristol, Liverpool and ends in Birmingham on October 7. — Reuters