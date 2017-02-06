‘I hope he lives a hundred years’: Jackie Chan Stunt Team pay moving tribute to action star (VIDEO)

A video in which members of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team pay tribute to the action star has gone viral, with seven million views and counting. — AFP picBEIJING, Feb 6 — Tears have welled up in the eyes of Jackie Chan fans across the world after a tribute to the martial arts icon went viral.

In it, members of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team past and present offered a glimpse into their brotherhood with the 62-year-old Chan and the sacrifices made to create the stunts that have thrilled audiences for decades.

“We all have this spirit: ‘If the stunt doesn’t kill us, we carry on,’” one said, while another recalled breaking up with his then-girlfriend because she didn’t support his dedication to his dangerous craft.

Others remembered Chan’s acts of kindness, including buying a car and settling the downpayment of a house — with one adding: “I hope he lives a hundred years, that way he can take care of all the brothers a hundred years.”

In turn, a visibly moved Chan thanked the Jackie Chan Stunt Team for going through “thick and thin” with him, as team members past and present then surprised him on stage.

The segment originally appeared in an episode of Chinese variety show The Negotiator that aired on January 20.

It went viral after it was shared by Facebook user Jared Wanfeng Ti on January 30, and has since received more than seven million views at time of writing.