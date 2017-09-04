‘I don’t enjoy being single’: Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt getting back together?

Director and cast member Angelina Jolie poses, as co-star Brad Pitt stands nearby, at the premiere of ‘By the Sea’ during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, November 5, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Single and ready to mingle or back to together again? More reports have merged on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s status that have left us even more confused.

First, The Mail on Sunday gave Brangelina fans some hope by reporting that the pair could be getting back together after receiving counselling.

The report indicated that Pitt and Jolie met a mutual friend’s place and decided to give love another chance: “Brad took the first step forward, then they collapsed into each other’s arms.

“There were a lot of tears, nothing was left on the table. They had it out, right there and then in this very modest house. In that moment they decided to make a fresh start. It was a ‘come to Jesus meeting’ that marked the beginning of a new phase in their relationship.”

The Sunday Telegraph on the other hand carried a candid interview of Jolie in which she speaks about her single status.

“It’s been difficult. I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

“Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days. Emotionally, it’s been a very difficult year,” she added.

“I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible. We tend to get so stressed that our children feel our stress when they need to feel our joy.

“I think now I need to rediscover a little bit of the old me. I think we lose our way a bit.

“I have had a lot happen in my life, from certain people passing to health issues to raising the children. And it’s been a very good time to absorb and develop and grow.”

E! News reported that the two are certainly not getting back together by quoting an exclusive source as saying: “They are not getting back together. They are both focused on putting their children’s priorities first and are getting along, but this story is clearly an outsider trying to create a storyline that doesn’t exist.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September last year after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship.