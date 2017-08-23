I can’t even be shocked anymore: Kevin Hart addresses cheating allegations

A file picture of comedian and actor Kevin Hart. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Kevin Hart just can’t seem to shake off the cheating allegations and this time they were hurled at him by former wife Torrei Hart.

Torrei claimed that Kevin was cheating on her after his current wife Eniko Parrish wrote on Instagram that she and Kevin have been together for eight years — Torrei and Kevin filed for divorce just six years ago.

Kevin took to Instagram to address the rumours saying: “That moment where you meet somebody on the street that knows more about your life than you.

“Going to be honest with you people, I'm at a point where I can't even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh, man.

“I had a person tell me what they felt was factual information about me while they were talking to me.”

Kevin went on to reference his book that details his life saying: “Even after writing a book, a very good book, about my life in great detail... [it's] still not enough?

“Even after talking about my life in my stand-up specials, a lot of stand-up specials, you actually see me grow as a man through my stand-up specials, still not enough?

“But that’s what I love the most about stand-up comedy, man. You got that microphone, you got that stage, you take advantage of it. This next hour will be my best hour yet. ‘Cause moments like this act as nothing but material for your boy.”