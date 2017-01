Huppert wins best drama actress Globe for ‘Elle’

Isabelle Huppert poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in ‘Elle,’ at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — France’s Isabelle Huppert won the Golden Globe award yesterday for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of a rape victim who seeks revenge in Elle.

Huppert bested Amy Adams (Arrival), Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Natalie Portman (Jackie). — AFP