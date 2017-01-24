Hugh Jackman says ‘Logan’ not beholden to ‘X-Men’ timeline, storyline

A screengrab from Hugh Jackman’s ‘Logan’.LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Lead actor Hugh Jackman has revealed that upcoming X-Men movie, Wolverine standalone Logan, is “not really beholden to timelines and storylines in the other movies,” providing more room for the film to tell a different tale.

As Jackman’s last movie for the X-Men spinoff Wolverine franchise, Logan features an older superhero — and one who is trying to keep his younger, nimble, aggressive clone daughter out of trouble.

“Early on we had the idea for the title not having anything to do with Wolverine in it, but making this more about the man. And what the collateral damage of being Wolverine your entire life would be,” he told Digital Spy.

But why does Logan need to loosen its ties from the X-Men franchise in order to do that?

“When you see the full movie you’ll understand,” Jackman continued; “Not only is it different in terms of timeline and tone, it’s a slightly different universe.”

“It’s actually a different paradigm and that will become clear.”

While he is joined by Patrick Stewart as Professor X from the X-Men franchise, Jackman’s clawed, self-healing Wolverine encounters new characters played by Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen and Stephen Merchant.

The film’s distributors have the week of March 3, 2017 as its release date in a large number of international territories. — AFP-Relaxnews