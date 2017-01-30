Hugh Jackman reveals early fears about playing Wolverine

According to E! News, Jackman admitted that he faced some criticism when he first started playing Wolverine almost 18 years ago.

“I was kind of struggling, to be honest,” Jackman said.

“It was the first movie I had ever done in America. I was pretty tight. I was nervous.

“I was average, to be honest, at best. No one was saying anything and I sort of thought I was getting away with it, but I wasn’t.”

Thankfully studio executive Tom Rothman gave Jackman the encouraging words he needed to get back on track.

“He told me that he believed in me, that from the moment he’d seen my tape he had a gut feeling I was the guy, but watching my dailies was like watching someone put a lampshade over a light,” Jackman admitted.