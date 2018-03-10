Hugh Grant becomes a dad for the fifth time

Hugh Grant poses for photographers at the world premiere of 'Paddington 2' at the BFI Southbank, in London November 5, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, March 10 — Hugh Grant has become a father for the fifth time.

Former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley revealed the news during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The Royals actress who is still close friends with the Paddington star was initially asked if she was surprised by the number of children he has, to which she replied: “He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all.”

No other details about the baby are known at the time of writing, apart from the fact that this is Grant’s third child with Swedish partner Anna Eberstein.

The couple welcomed son John in 2012, followed by a daughter in 2015.

The 57-year-old British actor also has a seven-year-old daughter Tabitha and a son Felix with his former partner, Tinglan Hong.