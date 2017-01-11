How will the internet react to a white man playing Michael Jackson? (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — After provoking a scandal last year after the announcement that Joseph Fiennes, who is white, will play singer Michael Jackson in a British comedy on Sky Arts, the internet will now get a first look at Fiennes in the role.

Fiennes, the brother of Oscar-winning Ralph Fiennes, plays the King of Pop in Urban Myths, based on a road trip across the US that the legendary singer had apparently taken in 2001 with Elizabeth Taylor, played by Stockard Channing, and Marlon Brando, played by Brian Coz, in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Jackson, who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 after an overdose of the sedative propofol, had the medical condition vitiligo that lightened the colour of his skin. Still, the casting provoked a reaction from fans when it was announced last year.

Joseph Fiennes (left) plays Michael Jackson while Stockard Channing plays Elizabeth Taylor in ‘Urban Myths’. — Picture via YouTube/Sky ArtsSo-called “whitewashing” has become a contentious issue in the movie and TV industry, highlighted by the casting of Emma Stone as a character of Hawaiian and Asian heritage in the 2015 film Aloha and the choice of white British actor Charlie Hunnam to play a Mexican-American drug lord in an upcoming Hollywood movie.

In defence for his role, Fiennes had told AFPTV last year that he was “shocked” at being chosen for the role, but insisted he had no qualms about taking on “a wonderful role” in what was “just a satire”.

“It’s a satire, it’s just a 20-minute satire. It’s a sketch about a story that could have been a legend or could have been true. So we’ll see what the audience make of it.”

Now that the trailer is out, what do fans think of the first glimpse of Fiennes as Jackson? Yea or nay?