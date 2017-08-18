Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

How to go on an all-expenses-paid wine-tasting trip with Jennifer Lawrence (VIDEO)

Friday August 18, 2017
11:01 AM GMT+8

Jennifer Lawrence reads out pithy one-liners like 'full-bodied, strongly grounded and simply sensational,' and tries to guess if they were written about a performance in one of her films, or a wine. — Screen capture via Youtube/OmazeJennifer Lawrence reads out pithy one-liners like 'full-bodied, strongly grounded and simply sensational,' and tries to guess if they were written about a performance in one of her films, or a wine. — Screen capture via Youtube/Omaze

LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Want to join Jennifer Lawrence’s exclusive girl squad, if just for a day? JLaw is lending her star power to a political anti-corruption group, which is offering one winner the chance to spend the day with the Passengers star in California wine country.

In a show of support for the group Represent.Us, which works “to fix America’s broken political system,” Lawrence appears in a YouTube video playing a game of ‘Movie Review or Wine Review.’

The actress reads out pithy one-liners like “full-bodied, strongly grounded and simply sensational,” and tries to guess if they were written about a performance in one of her films, or a wine.

The lucky winner and a guest will be flown out to California and put up in a four-star hotel. They will also spend the day wine-tasting with JLaw and sharing a picnic lunch.

Contest details can be found here.  — APF-Relaxnews

