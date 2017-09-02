How Simon Yam ‘saved’ the life of Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan’s unborn son

Quinlivan in a scene from ‘SMART Chase’ alongside co-stars Orlando Bloom and Simon Yam.BEIJING, Sept 2 — Simon Yam’s sixth sense probably saved the life of Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan’s second child, the actress revealed on Thursday.

During a promotional event for their new action movie, SMART Chase, in Beijing, Quinlivan said that Yam had intervened and refused to allow her to film a fight scene that required her to be kicked repeatedly in the abdomen.

She did not know that she was pregnant with her son Romeo at the time.

The 24-year-old actress had wanted to film the scene without a stunt double but was forced to sit it out at Yam’s insistence.

And luckily, she did, because her pregnancy was confirmed shortly afterwards.

She added that she would be forever grateful to Yam for his intervention.

“It was a good thing that I asked Hannah to find a stunt double because even those people were getting kicked seven or eight times, and it would be extra dangerous since she was pregnant,” the actor was quoted as saying by Apple Daily.

Chou and Quinlivan welcomed their second child in June. The couple also have a daughter, Hathaway, who was born in July 2015, the same year that they tied the knot.

SMART Chase is an action thriller starring Quinlivan, Yam and Orlando Bloom. It tells the tale of a washed-up private security agent who has to escort a valuable Chinese antique out of Shanghai but is ambushed en route. The joint British-China production directed by Charles Martin will be released in China this month.