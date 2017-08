How K-pop school turns young singers into music-making machines (VIDEO)

SEOUL, Aug 24 — Endless repetition, tear-inducing critiques from coaches, smile practice, and psychological counselling are plot points in an 11-week reality TV show documenting the creation of a teenybopper singing Idol School, which began airing in July, is part of a corporate push to turn Korean pop music into a global phenomenon. — Bloomberg

Highly-popular K-pop boyband BigBang perform in Kuala Lumpur in July 2015. — Picture courtesy of IME Productions