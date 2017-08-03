How Julie Tan got intimate with Benjamin Kheng for ‘Wonder Boy’

Julie Tan, as seen in her get-up as host of this year’s NDP (left), and on the movie poster for Dick Lee’s ‘Wonder Boy’. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Aug 3 — Wonder Boy, which opens in cinemas today (Aug 3) chronicles three years of celebrated singer-songwriter Dick Lee’s life, leading up to the release of his debut album Life Story in 1974.

The film, co-directed by Daniel Yam and Lee, stars Sam Willows singer Benjamin Kheng as a young Dick Lee, while actress Julie Tan plays Richard’s mysterious love interest, Linda.

It also carries an NC16 rating, in part due to some “bed scenes” by Kheng and Tan.

According to the 24-year-old actress, who is currently in China shooting a new movie, it was “very awkward” filming the scenes, as they had to get down to business and film the scenes early on, before they got to know each other better.

They had a quick chat with each other, and resolved to eliminate any trace of awkwardness between them for the cameras.

“We filmed these intimate scenes on the very first day of filming. It was really awkward at first, even when we were supposed to be intimate with each other, there was still a ‘friendship gap’ between us,” she said. “But, when we watched the playback on screen later, we realised that the camera had really magnified our awkwardness, making it really obvious.”

“Julie was very professional about things,” the 26-year-old Kheng. “We had a job to do, (the scene) was part of the story, and it had to be done.”

Getting the job done is something that Tan, who has to shuttle between China and Singapore, as she is also co-hosting this year’s National Day Parade, seems willing to do, despite the load.

“You’ll definitely have to work hard while you’re still young. When I chose this path, I knew that no matter how tough the going might get, I’ll still have to fight it out. The entertainment industry is never a comfortable place,” she said.

“As an actor, I must always put myself in a very uncomfortable position, because that’s how you will grow,” she added. “I’ve never hosted before, but I found the whole experience to be very fun. I’m really thankful to those who gave me this chance, as this has helped me to overcome my stage fright. I’m excited and looking forward to National Day. I know that there may be criticisms, but I will accept them all, for that is where I can know what to improve.”

Even though Tan has some projects lined up in China, she hoped that she would be able to continue to work in Singapore too. “If there’s a chance, I hope to be able to return to Singapore to film a drama or a movie every year, as this is still my base, after all.”

A version of this story first appeared on Toggle. — TODAY