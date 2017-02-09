Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 8:00 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

How far will parents go to protect their children in ‘The Dinner’? (VIDEO)

Thursday February 9, 2017
04:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Japan accepted only 28 refugees from record batchJapan accepted only 28 refugees from record batch

Minister orders halt on raids to seize pig productsMinister orders halt on raids to seize pig products

Wenger says won’t give up on Arsenal’s fight to win EPL titleWenger says won’t give up on Arsenal’s fight to win EPL title

The Edit: Letters from Jackie Kennedy to the man she turned downThe Edit: Letters from Jackie Kennedy to the man she turned down

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — The Dinner, set over the course of a meal in the novel, is seemingly an innocuous family dinner between two brothers and their spouses that rapidly becomes something deeper and more serious.

The movie, based on a novel of the same name by Herman Koch, is a thriller that evolves from a seemingly boring dinner at a fancy restaurant to something more serious involving both couples’ children.

‘The Dinner’ is a look at what parents will do to protect their children, and the veneer of civility at the beginning may conceal a lot more under the surface.

Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall and Chloe Sevigny star in the movie.

Actor Richard Gere stars in ‘The Dinner’, based on a book by Herman Koch. — Picture via YouTube/New Trailer BuzzActor Richard Gere stars in ‘The Dinner’, based on a book by Herman Koch. — Picture via YouTube/New Trailer Buzz

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline