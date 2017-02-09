How far will parents go to protect their children in ‘The Dinner’? (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — The Dinner, set over the course of a meal in the novel, is seemingly an innocuous family dinner between two brothers and their spouses that rapidly becomes something deeper and more serious.

The movie, based on a novel of the same name by Herman Koch, is a thriller that evolves from a seemingly boring dinner at a fancy restaurant to something more serious involving both couples’ children.

‘The Dinner’ is a look at what parents will do to protect their children, and the veneer of civility at the beginning may conceal a lot more under the surface.

Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall and Chloe Sevigny star in the movie.

Actor Richard Gere stars in ‘The Dinner’, based on a book by Herman Koch. — Picture via YouTube/New Trailer Buzz