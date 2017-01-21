Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:46 am GMT+8

‘House of Cards’ season 5 set for May 30 release

Saturday January 21, 2017
'House of Cards' season 5 will premiere in May. — AFP pic 'House of Cards' season 5 will premiere in May. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 — The fifth season of Netflix's series House of Cards is due out on the streaming service May 30, Netflix announced yesterday.

A short video shared via Twitter and Facebook revealed the release date for the upcoming season of the political drama starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

The video — whose release aptly coincides with the presidential inauguration day in the US — features audio of children reciting the US Pledge of Allegiance and the show's often-used image of the American flag, upside-down.

Accompanying the video is the message: “We make the terror.” — AFP-Relaxnews

