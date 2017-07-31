Horror is unleashed in James Franco’s ‘The Vault’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 31 — Check out the first trailer for The Vault that sees James Franco caught up in a bank heist that goes terribly wrong.

Franco stars as a mild-mannered bank manager who finds his bank being robbed by two sisters (Taryn Manning and Francesca Eastwood). The sisters are trying to save their troubled brother (Scott Haze) and things seem to be working out fine until mayhem ensues when the defiant bank manager sends them to a basement-level vault which unleashes an unseen horror.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Two estranged sisters are forced to rob a bank in order to save their brother. The heist begins smoothly, but mayhem ensues when the defiant bank manager sends them to a basement-level vault — home to something truly evil.”

The film also stars Q’orianka Kilcher and Clifton Collins Jr.

The Vault is set for select release on September 1.

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘The Vault’ that stars James Franco.