Horror flick ‘Halloween’ lands director and writer

Friday February 10, 2017
08:06 PM GMT+8

US director David Gordon Green will helm the ‘Halloween’ reboot. — AFP picUS director David Gordon Green will helm the ‘Halloween’ reboot. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — The reboot for Halloween is closer to reality now that the project has landed a director and writer.

On his Facebook page, franchise creator John Carpenter announced that David Gordon Green will direct the revival, and co-write the script with Danny McBride.

“David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and... WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away,” Carpenter wrote in his Facebook announcement.

Green’s credits include Stronger, Our Brand is Crisis and Pineapple Express. — AFP-Relaxnews

