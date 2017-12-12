Honoured, humbled, amazed: Stars react to Golden Globe nominations

A screengrab from Greta Gerwig’s upcoming directorial debut ‘Lady Bird’ that stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.WASHINGTON, Dec 12 — From a World War Two drama and a fantasy tale to a gay romance and a coming of age movie, a varied crop of films and veteran actors as well as new faces received Golden Globe nominations yesterday.

The following are some reactions, through statements, telephone and social media, to the nominations, which are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA):

Tom Hanks, best actor nominee for The Post

“Very happy the work of the others on The Post has been given the attention they deserve. Thank you to the HFPA.”

Steven Spielberg, best director nominee for The Post

“I am thrilled by today’s recognition by the HFPA and particularly happy for our nominees who made this movie happen ... I only wish (former Washington Post publisher) Kay Graham were still here to experience how much her story affects all of us.”

Timothee Chalamet, best actor nominee for Call Me by Your Name

“Wow! I’m floored ... I’m humbled to be sharing this acknowledgement with my co-star and friend Armie Hammer - and to be included alongside actors I have looked up to and studied closely - it’s just a massive honour!”

Hugh Jackman, best actor nominee for The Greatest Showman

“Over 7 years ago we began the journey to get @GreatestShowman made into a major motion picture. Through all of the (literal) blood, sweat and tears .... giving up was never an option. As it is said - with great risk comes great reward.”

Emma Stone, best actress nominee for Battle of the Sexes

“Thank you to the HFPA for this honour and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King. She is a brilliant, brave and game-changing human being, and I wish to be half the woman she is someday.”

Helen Mirren, best actress nominee for The Leisure Seeker

“I am honoured that our film, The Leisure Seeker, has been recognised with this nomination. I would like to recognize the work of the two men in my life of this film: Paolo Virzi and Donald Sutherland.”

James Franco, best actor nominee for The Disaster Artist

“Thank you to the HFPA, who have been supportive of my work since I played James Dean 16 years ago. I am grateful that they have recognised our film, ‘The Disaster Artist,’ for Best Comedy, and for nominating me as an actor.”

Saoirse Ronan, best actress nominee for Lady Bird

“I’m very humbled to be recognised for this role - to see the effect this film has had on so many people of all ages has meant so much to us ... Lady Bird is a strong, unique female character - I am just honoured to be able to tell her story.”

Guillermo del Toro, best director nominee for The Shape of Water

“On behalf of the entire cast and crew of The Shape of Water and Fox Searchlight, I am profoundly grateful for the seven nominations the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has bestowed upon our picture. Above all, ‘The Shape of Water’ is about love overcoming fear and embracing the Other. I cannot begin to thank the HFPA for recognizing the very spirit in which we made this film.”

Richard Jenkins, best supporting actor nominee for The Shape of Water

“It is a huge honour to be recognised with a Golden Globe nomination and for there to be so much love for The Shape of Water. I am very proud to be part of this incredible group that brought Guillermo del Toro’s beautiful story to life.”

Sally Hawkins, best actress nominee for The Shape of Water

“What a beautiful gift. Thank you with all my heart to the Hollywood Foreign Press for honouring this special film and my part in it. I am so very humbled by this acknowledgement. Every piece of this film was and is a gift for me.”

Gary Oldman, best actor nominee for The Darkest Hour

“I am amased, flattered and very proud of my first Golden Globe nomination. I am also honoured to find myself in such company as I am a serious admirer of all the work of all the other nominees.”

Octavia Spencer, best supporting actress nominee for The Shape of Water

“Thanks #HFPA @goldenglobes for all of the #SHapeOfWater love. Congrats to all #gg nominees.”

Willem Dafoe, best supporting actor nominee for The Florida Project

“It is gratifying. It is encouragement, and it also helps the film get seen. This will help people find their way to what I think is a very good movie.”

Allison Janney, best supporting actress nominee for I, Tonya

“I am so thrilled to be recognised for the role of LaVona in I, Tonya! My wonderfully talented friend, Steven Rogers, wrote the part for me, which makes it so much sweeter.”

Martin McDonagh, best director nominee for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

“I’m thrilled to receive the news today of the film’s six Golden Globe nominations, and especially that my good friends Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, and our composer Carter Burwell, have been recognised for their brilliant work.” — Reuters