Hong Kong star GEM to bring ‘Queen of Hearts’ show to Singapore

Hong Kong singer GEM will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 12. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, April 28 — Hong Kong singer GEM last rocked Singapore with an outdoor show at ION Orchard.

Now, the pop sensation, whose real name is Gloria Tang, will hit the Singapore Indoor Stadium with her Queen of Hearts show on August 12.

The singer entered showbiz at age 16, and since then, has released multiple gold and platinum-selling albums. Her music sees her switching up easily between English, Mandarin and Cantonese, and encompasses genres from pop, to rock, R&B and even rap.

Her Queen of Hearts tour has gone to China. She also performed in Singapore in 2015 in a sold-out show at the Max Pavilion at the Singapore Expo.

Tickets to her August show will go on sale on May 5 at 10am. Tickets are priced from S$128 (RM400) to S$248, and will be available via www.sportshubtix.sg. Alternatively, call 3158 7888.

Tickets will also be sold at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office and at SingPost outlets. Visit www.unusual.com.sg for more details. — TODAY